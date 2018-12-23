Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.07 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 2.77 million shares traded or 207.68% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 52.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 40.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,734 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 4.19 million shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22

Among 16 analysts covering Aramark Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ARMK), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Aramark Holdings Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 7 report. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 11 report. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by Bank of America. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 11. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 9. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 16.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.58 million activity. The insider SADOVE STEPHEN I bought 6,000 shares worth $196,320. FOSS ERIC J bought $3.00 million worth of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ARMK shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 236.66 million shares or 1.96% more from 232.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thornburg Invest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 61,493 shares. City accumulated 0% or 107 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 1.16M shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 0.02% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Reinhart Partners reported 497,567 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 144,706 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 25,906 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Victory Cap Mngmt has 1.54M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Uss Inv holds 255,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 27,685 are owned by Stifel Financial. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,282 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has 1.17 million shares.

More news for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Aramark, Royal Caribbean, Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on December 17, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Aramark Holdings missed Q4 estimates – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $373.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 22,950 shares to 79,081 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,472 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $345.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 35,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $209.05 million activity. $3.68 million worth of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was sold by SHOVLIN ROBERT J.. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 10.84M shares worth $130.02M. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by JONES STEVEN C on Friday, June 22. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by Johnson Kevin C on Friday, November 9. BALLIET JENNIFER sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 68,333 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. NeoGenomics had 22 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Axiom Capital on Wednesday, November 16 to “Sell”. Roth Capital reinitiated the shares of NEO in report on Wednesday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) rating on Friday, May 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $1100 target. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 11 by BTIG Research. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1100 target in Friday, May 26 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, December 15 with “Overweight”. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on Monday, April 16 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, September 3 with “Buy”.