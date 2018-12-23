Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 19.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $123.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Morgan Stanley, Ross Stores and Dominion Energy – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $238,536 on Monday, August 13. Shares for $14.47 million were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. Shares for $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. HASTINGS REED sold $20.84 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, November 21. Bennett Kelly also sold $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. 111,391 shares valued at $40.10 million were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $281.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,750 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,906 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Original Content Ambitions Are Growing – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Irrational Exuberance And Binging On Content – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq goes bear as momentum plays run out of gas – Yahoo News” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “What if the Dow fell another 4,000-plus points â€” would you be prepared? – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 22, 2018.