American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (PZN) by 88.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 42,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,850 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $857,000, up from 47,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pzena Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 99,040 shares traded or 116.61% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 14.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PZN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.10 million shares or 2.68% less from 11.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312,322 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 131,373 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 94,784 shares in its portfolio. Inv Svcs Wi has invested 0.84% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Gamco Et Al has 72,154 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 51,336 shares. 24,210 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.13% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 232,359 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 6,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 93,538 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $101.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 4,239 shares to 4,622 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,557 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces November 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 497 HC CAPITAL TRUST – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Entertainment Companies Gurus Agree On – GuruFocus.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Banks May Do Better than the Big Banks – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 13, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,679 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 294,042 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Taconic Cap Advsrs LP holds 4.65% or 75,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 11,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Green Square Cap Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Torch Wealth Management Ltd owns 2,450 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 1.78 million shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 1,561 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,000 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 1,761 shares. Sunbelt Secs invested in 0.16% or 774 shares.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 5,525 shares to 5,425 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,921 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Inc (NYSE:GM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. Another trade for 99,883 shares valued at $36.78 million was sold by HASTINGS REED. On Thursday, September 6 BARTON RICHARD N sold $241,343 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 700 shares. HYMAN DAVID A sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47M. $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. 14,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly. $40.10M worth of stock was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by GBH Insights. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, September 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $110 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Monday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. As per Monday, November 21, the company rating was initiated by Brean Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18.