Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 87.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210,000, down from 4,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 115.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 12,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,699 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33M, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, July 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 17 by Vetr. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coastline Trust stated it has 3,908 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 854 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,979 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 1,387 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 21,633 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 620 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 1,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc owns 3,827 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Pension has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.44% or 30.14M shares. 8,598 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca reported 70,450 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler owns 9 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,240 shares to 10,681 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. Shares for $33.13 million were sold by HASTINGS REED. BARTON RICHARD N sold $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. On Monday, July 23 SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 111,391 shares. Another trade for 38,976 shares valued at $14.47 million was made by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $370.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,382 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wills Fincl owns 15,100 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 26,448 shares. Thornburg Mgmt reported 0.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.35% or 19,333 shares. Cambridge Trust accumulated 1.48% or 261,636 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hilltop invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shelter Retirement Plan reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Indiana-based Monarch has invested 2.64% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 51,394 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. 195,176 are held by Epoch Invest Prns. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Harris Assocs Lp holds 3.74M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 2,087 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.58M shares.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, August 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 27. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 6 by William Blair.