Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 108.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $603,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68M shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 29.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 5,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $833,000, down from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 539,878 shares traded or 90.98% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has risen 1.11% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. Shares for $526,514 were sold by West W Gilbert on Wednesday, July 18. Mattson George N bought $211,460 worth of stock. CARP DANIEL A had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.29M. Shares for $175,419 were sold by EASTER WILLIAM H III on Friday, August 31. Meynard Craig M also sold $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. The insider Bastian Edward H sold $1.93M.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $380.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 421 shares to 117 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 41,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,752 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Build Amer Bd Fd (NBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 7. On Friday, January 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, December 18. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 13 report. Bernstein initiated the shares of DAL in report on Tuesday, October 11 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 14.

Among 8 analysts covering Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Netgear had 16 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NTGR in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, January 4. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 8 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich given on Wednesday, June 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $62.0 target in Monday, December 18 report. Rosenblatt upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, October 27 report.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 103.39% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.59 per share. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.92% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $387.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 13,670 shares to 44,320 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 46,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 25 sales for $7.97 million activity. FALCON MICHAEL F sold $36,809 worth of stock. The insider Henry David John sold $187,294. Rogers Tamesa sold $110,740 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. LO PATRICK CS sold $896,973 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Wednesday, August 1. Shares for $164,190 were sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold NTGR shares while 68 reduced holdings.