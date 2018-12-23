Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 24.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock declined 4.16%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 403,085 shares with $18.00M value, up from 323,085 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) had an increase of 0.25% in short interest. CTTQF’s SI was 365,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.25% from 365,000 shares previously. It closed at $5.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It has a 19.89 P/E ratio. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec added to Stifel Select List – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Multiple Opportunities For MasTec – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastec Q3 Update: Plenty Of Pie For Everyone – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: Shining Under The Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: Movin’ On Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasTec had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 9. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 1.06M shares to 10.74 million valued at $795.20M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Trust S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund (IJH) stake by 4,896 shares and now owns 4,143 shares. Energizer Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 22 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 265 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 372,271 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 90,747 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 354,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 12,152 shares. Aqr Capital Llc owns 9,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 4,614 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap has invested 0.31% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dupont Management invested in 0.08% or 82,117 shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.66% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). State Street Corp has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Voya Mngmt reported 25,922 shares.