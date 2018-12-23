Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,948 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, down from 122,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 2.91 million shares traded or 194.44% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Subpoena Related to Probe Into False or Improper Medicare, Medicaid Claims; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. -; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 48.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 383,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 410,356 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.45 million, down from 793,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 1.80 million shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold MYGN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 45,763 shares. The California-based Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 339,458 were accumulated by Aqr Management Limited Liability Company. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% or 2,844 shares in its portfolio. S&T Bancshares Pa reported 165,071 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). First Tru LP has 87,093 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Calamos Advsrs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 155,796 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.37 million are held by Thrivent For Lutherans.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Myriad Announces Closing of Counsyl Acquisition Nasdaq:MYGN – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics updates revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Myriad Genetics – Diversification Going Strong, Priced In Already – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2018. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 10/10/2018: MYGN,PFE,IGC,RARX,AKRX – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Receives FDA Approval of BRACAnalysis CDx® as Companion Diagnostic for Pfizer’s TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 73 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 22 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Tuesday, December 8 to “Neutral” rating. Gabelli downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Wednesday, August 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, October 10 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 18. Stephens maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Barclays Capital.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.74 million activity. Shares for $3.03M were sold by MARSH RICHARD M. 50,000 shares were sold by LANCHBURY JERRY S, worth $2.17M. 30,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by HENDERSON JOHN T on Wednesday, July 11.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $25.42 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MId-Day Update: Wall Street Maintains Upbeat Mood Amid Enthusiasm About Trade Talks – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GCO, BMRN, NBIX – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 12/12: (FOMX) (BTAI) (CORT) Higher; (SGYP) (NBIX) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: NBIX, TLGT, ADAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.47 million activity. 38,819 shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P., worth $4.28M. $425,893 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by POPS RICHARD F. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $990,096 was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. Shares for $2.42M were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. 15,000 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $1.72M were sold by LYONS GARY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NBIX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us Incorporated stated it has 66,767 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 27,455 are held by Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp reported 80,480 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 275 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 20,023 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 26,460 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 315,790 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 7,865 were reported by Weiss Asset Lp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 167,108 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 163,917 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosci (NASDAQ:NBIX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Neurocrine Biosci had 68 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 4 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 7 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Thursday, August 24. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $68.0 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $10.88 million for 145.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.92% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65,579 shares to 262,860 shares, valued at $56.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 636,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).