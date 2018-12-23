Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 4.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc acquired 2,631 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 55,560 shares with $11.51 million value, up from 52,929 last quarter. Home Depot now has $181.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Among 2 analysts covering CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterState Bank had 3 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Brean Capital. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. See CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.16M shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 14.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida banking company to acquire National Commerce Corp. – Birmingham Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and Florida Citrus Sports inks Forbes’ ‘Best-in-State’ bank as partner – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,843 activity. MCPHERSON CHARLES W had bought 4,000 shares worth $99,866 on Friday, November 30. 3,500 shares valued at $77,020 were bought by SALYERS DAVID G on Thursday, December 13. 1,300 shares valued at $29,830 were bought by POU WILLIAM K JR on Monday, December 10. $6,310 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares were bought by DREYER JODY JEAN. $228,750 worth of stock was sold by BINGHAM JAMES H on Friday, August 31. 1,000 shares were bought by Corbett John C, worth $21,057 on Tuesday, December 18.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million. The insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million. 1,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $169,330. Hewett Wayne M. had bought 250 shares worth $42,405. Lennie William G. sold $2.19M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, August 20. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $227 target in Wednesday, August 15 report. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS.