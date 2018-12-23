Among 10 analysts covering Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Wayfair Inc had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. On Wednesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 3. Bank of America maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 13. See Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) latest ratings:

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 21.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 4,824 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc holds 17,851 shares with $4.03 million value, down from 22,675 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 99 sales for $109.47 million activity. Macri Edmond sold $61,584 worth of stock or 600 shares. Savarese James also sold $447,967 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Saturday, December 15. Another trade for 4,678 shares valued at $685,888 was sold by Oblak Steve. $2.19 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Conine Steven on Monday, August 27. $1.54 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Shah Niraj. Kumin Michael Andrew also bought $1.65 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Gamgort Robert James had bought 2,850 shares worth $255,104 on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair +8% after Cyber Monday sales update – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Speciality Retail Stocks to Seek Refuge In – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Wayfair Gives Investors an Early Christmas Present – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:W Investor Alert: Investigation of Wayfair Inc. over Possible Violations of Securities Laws – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alteryx, Stitch Fix, and Wayfair Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold Wayfair Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 1.48% less from 63.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.59% or 25,000 shares. 2,510 are held by Principal Financial Grp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 44,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 88,001 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Maverick, a Texas-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.95 million shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 4,977 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. 343,770 were reported by Goldman Sachs Inc. Earnest Prns Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 28 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 10,295 shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp reported 57,350 shares stake.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 3.19 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 44.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based M&T Bancorp has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner LP holds 1.28 million shares. Peninsula Asset Inc reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Intl Ca has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc invested in 0.66% or 7,261 shares. Beacon Inc invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8.56M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp stated it has 80,001 shares. 54,202 are held by Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc). Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc reported 52,272 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 33,914 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 2.20 million shares. Woodstock Corp holds 2.4% or 62,793 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $253 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, December 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2.