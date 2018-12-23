Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 87,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 174,836 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 87,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.65 million shares traded or 118.72% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 18/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. TO ACQUIRE GENERALI BELGIUM S.A; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 21,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel

Among 16 analysts covering Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Apollo Global Management had 72 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) on Friday, January 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 6. As per Sunday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 27. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Friday, May 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Knott David M invested in 105,000 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.12% or 188,089 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 10,156 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 122,656 shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated LP owns 459,099 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,913 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc reported 1.11 million shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. 28,555 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs L P. Hmi Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19.44% or 4.40 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 97,636 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,512 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.19M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The California-based Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation invested 2.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Cap Corp reported 428,279 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 31,389 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 0.19% or 4,325 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 76,767 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.59% or 77,456 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 2.03 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Rbo And Com Ltd Llc invested 2.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dodge & Cox holds 57,656 shares. Busey Trust Co, Illinois-based fund reported 128,475 shares. 226,200 were reported by Blackhill Capital Inc. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,186 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co accumulated 8,170 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 2,370 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ssi Inc stated it has 2,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $153.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 5,300 shares to 6,950 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T (NYSE:T) by 9,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $112,495 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Monday, October 1. $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73M on Friday, November 9.