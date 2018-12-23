New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) formed double top with $50.54 target or 6.00% above today’s $47.68 share price. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has $4.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.17 million shares traded or 171.00% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B

Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 39.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 2,853 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 4,366 shares with $904,000 value, down from 7,219 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $181.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 4,130 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Co Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fosun Int Ltd invested in 9,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fund Evaluation Grp Limited reported 7,216 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,054 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 27,389 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.01 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust holds 1,196 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Corporation In accumulated 1,166 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 1,832 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 1,170 are owned by Oakmont. Profit Ltd Company stated it has 8,366 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt accumulated 1,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,668 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 883,444 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. 13,457 shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie, worth $2.32M. The insider Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M. The insider Kadre Manuel bought $354,960. VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, November 19. $806,149 worth of stock was sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. On Friday, December 7 the insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405.

Among 2 analysts covering New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Jersey Resources had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 10 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 17.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $47,910 activity. $47,910 worth of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) was sold by HOWARD M WILLIAM JR.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 55.77% or $0.87 from last year’s $1.56 per share. NJR’s profit will be $61.13M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -309.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 57.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 10,460 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 34,536 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 88,691 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,810 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 656,201 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,596 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 35,692 shares. Quantbot L P holds 6,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 25,213 shares. 10,206 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. World Asset Incorporated reported 4,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 3,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). The Missouri-based Confluence Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).