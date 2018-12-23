CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC CRAWLEY ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had an increase of 21.43% in short interest. CPWHF’s SI was 1,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 21.43% from 1,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 4 days are for CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC CRAWLEY ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s short sellers to cover CPWHF’s short positions. It closed at $2.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 2.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 9,807 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 18.54%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 344,284 shares with $24.11 million value, up from 334,477 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $20.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.33 million shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $328.70 million. The firm offers SteelCell, a fuel cell technology that converts fuel directly into electrical power. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products for use in the combined heat and power for commercial and residential buildings; and power for data centers and range extension for electric vehicles.

Another recent and important Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ceres Power Holdings plc 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2017.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $67.76 million activity. $10.66 million worth of stock was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Friday, July 13. Khan Fareed A bought 8,190 shares worth $508,954. 17,825 shares were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A, worth $1.10 million.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Welltwer Inc Com stake by 4,729 shares to 625,839 valued at $40.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 1,128 shares and now owns 70,918 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 56,639 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The California-based Saratoga Research & Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 1,674 shares. Next Gp invested in 0.01% or 380 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 18,587 shares. Smithfield stated it has 124 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 22,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 250 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 67,770 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co holds 37,529 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Country Trust State Bank holds 1,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust stated it has 98.43% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,950 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg had 16 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, November 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $64 target.