Among 2 analysts covering NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewLink Genetics had 2 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5 target in Friday, November 2 report. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. See NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6 New Target: $5 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $8 New Target: $4 Downgrade

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Block (H&R) Inc (HRB) stake by 4.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 16,985 shares as Block (H&R) Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 8.27%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 354,059 shares with $9.12 million value, down from 371,044 last quarter. Block (H&R) Inc now has $4.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 4.43 million shares traded or 51.10% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.86 million activity. 70,000 shares valued at $1.86 million were sold by GERKE THOMAS A on Thursday, August 30. 1,000 shares were bought by Gerard Robert A, worth $23,180 on Friday, June 22.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AXL) stake by 24,960 shares to 94,302 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 19,917 shares and now owns 264,047 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold HRB shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 184.34 million shares or 1.17% less from 186.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 387,772 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,540 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 40,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 22,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 36,193 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Fil Ltd reported 9 shares. Azimuth Limited Com holds 0.02% or 12,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 43,690 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 13,335 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Paloma Prns holds 14,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4.61 million were reported by Artisan Ptnrs L P. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 16,010 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold NewLink Genetics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 6.48% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 18,300 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 113,751 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) for 80,007 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt holds 48,700 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.26 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru invested in 0% or 205 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 3,243 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 4,314 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De invested in 0.01% or 57,924 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Pura Vida Invs Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Bridgeway Cap reported 102,700 shares.

The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 880,451 shares traded or 104.27% up from the average. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 77.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 17/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Describes the Differentiated Mechanism of Action of lndoximod in AACR Poster Presentation; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha; 04/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 01/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Matthew Sherman to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS CORP – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF CHAD A. JOHNSON TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS REPORTS REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 14/03/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Presentation of Abstracts at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $56.21 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.