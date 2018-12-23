New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 66.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,907 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.05 million shares traded or 230.58% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Among 11 analysts covering Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Gentherm Inc had 28 analyst reports since July 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, July 29. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, September 23 to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Longbow. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of THRM in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, October 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by Buckingham Research.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $42.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,850 shares to 346,581 shares, valued at $122.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 37,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tompkins Fincl reported 459 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company. Gideon Capital invested in 16,476 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fmr Lc holds 606,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 93,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 74,845 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 498,700 shares. Piedmont Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,735 shares. Cim stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mackenzie stated it has 4,356 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 540,500 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 71,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 8,340 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 8. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27 to “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 23 the stock rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Buy”. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. Maxim Group downgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, January 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 5. The company was maintained on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, July 14 report.