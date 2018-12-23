NewYorkCoin (NYC) registered 6.07% increase during a day

It was good day for NewYorkCoin (NYC), as it jumped by $2.49999999999999E-07 or 6.07%, touching $4.37E-06. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that NewYorkCoin (NYC) is looking for the $4.807E-06 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $1.05160129678138E-05. The highest price was $4.37E-06 and lowest of $4.12E-06 for December 22-23. The open was $4.12E-06. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 33.28 million NYC worth $145 was traded.

For a month, NewYorkCoin (NYC) tokens went down -74.84% from $1.737E-05 for coin. For 100 days NYC is down -85.43% from $3E-05. It traded at $7.662E-05 200 days ago. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 04/03/2014. The Crypto NYC has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.