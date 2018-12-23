Nexeo Solutions, Inc. Units (NXEOU) Forms $9.12 Double Top; Bridgford Foods (BRID)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Bridgford Foods Corp (BRID) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.30, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced their stakes in Bridgford Foods Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 433,727 shares, up from 409,940 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bridgford Foods Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 6.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) has risen 46.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.33% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,037 activity.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.19 million. The companyÂ’s food products primarily include biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail clients through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 110 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network.