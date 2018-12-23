NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Analysts See $1.55 EPS; Electro Sensors (ELSE)’s Sentiment Is 0

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $1.55 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $740.81 million giving it 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -28.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 0 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced equity positions in Electro Sensors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 91,349 shares, down from 98,325 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $11.21 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 290 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in the company for 88,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 136 shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 13,569 shares traded or 245.00% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has risen 3.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Pimentel Armando Jr sold $6.39 million. CUTLER PAUL I had sold 11,016 shares worth $1.93M on Wednesday, October 10. On Monday, September 17 Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 8,035 shares. Shares for $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. ROBO JAMES L had sold 18,000 shares worth $3.25M. Silagy Eric E had sold 17,000 shares worth $2.92 million. $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by Sieving Charles E.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 17. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $181 target in Monday, July 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $83.22 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,250 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Management Ne. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,363 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 837 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P holds 191,337 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bbt Limited Co stated it has 9,800 shares. Liberty Capital holds 0.2% or 2,308 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Inv Corporation accumulated 4,412 shares. Raymond James owns 531,039 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,728 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 193,541 shares.