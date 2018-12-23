Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Robert W. Baird. HSBC maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 28 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 7 by Pacific Crest. As per Thursday, October 1, the company rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Analysts Are Behind The Curve – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple complies with Indian regulation ahead of deadline – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Glovista Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Llc reported 66,386 shares stake. Wellington Shields accumulated 15,721 shares. Moreover, Harvey Invest Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement System reported 3.05% stake. Patten Patten Tn owns 7.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 320,271 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 22,885 shares. 884,321 were accumulated by Coatue Management Limited Liability Co. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 26,484 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington Corporation holds 15,091 shares. Asset Mngmt Advisors Llc has invested 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 112,558 shares or 6.82% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Income Partners Ltd Llc invested in 2.87% or 937,175 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 654,552 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utah Retirement holds 87,622 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 23,493 were reported by Chemical Savings Bank. Rockland Tru Communications reported 85,346 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 7,326 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Penobscot Inv Mgmt stated it has 56,157 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Woodstock holds 37,853 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 1.6% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Lynch And Associates In has 0.87% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,446 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 13.

More important recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.com published: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 5,586 shares to 166,024 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 26,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).