Nexus Investment Management Upped Enbridge (ENB) Holding; AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (AXIM) SI Decreased By 3.84%

AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM) had a decrease of 3.84% in short interest. AXIM’s SI was 35,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.84% from 36,500 shares previously. With 127,500 avg volume, 0 days are for AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s short sellers to cover AXIM’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 116,586 shares traded or 35.87% up from the average. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 4.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 19,200 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 412,388 shares with $13.30 million value, up from 393,188 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $58.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,470 shares to 282,858 valued at $32.35 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 19,834 shares and now owns 917,425 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of ENB in report on Friday, August 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, November 6.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety, and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids based products. The company has market cap of $30.78 million. It also focuses on the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, oral health, and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014.