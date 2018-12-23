NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE-B) Decline -1.31% on Dec 23

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (STO:publ) last traded at 90.4, representing a move of -1.31%, or -1.2 per share, on volume of 957,013 shares. After opening the trading day at 91.56, shares of NIBE Industrier AB traded in a close range. NIBE Industrier AB currently has a total float of 504.02M shares and on average sees 747,532 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 69.02 and high of 110.15.

Getting To Know The OMXS30

Sweden is a uniquely powerful economy in Europe just like Germany, France, and other thriving European economies. Its rich equity market is a proof of its excellent corporate governance that every investor is looking for when it comes to foreign investments.

The Swedish Equity Market

The Stockholm Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Stockholm, is the main stock exchange in Sweden situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. NIBE Industrier AB is one of the NASDAQ most active participants. It is operated by Nasdaq Nordiq, a 13-year-old subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Nordiq was established in 2003 for the primary purpose of overseeing the stock exchanges in Nordic countries. Aside from the Nasdaq Stockholm, it also operates the Tallinn Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been present since 1863, making it one of the oldest European stock exchanges. It has only adopted electronic trading on June 1, 1990. Prior to this, floor trading had happened at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

The regular session on the Nasdaq Stockholm commences from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every business day.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) is the market-capitalization-weighted index that monitors the 30 most active stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Numerous sectors make up the OMXS30; and the top three largest sectors are Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services. Being the benchmark index in Sweden, it is a crucial indicator of the Swedish economy.

The OMXS30 is rebalanced twice a year, ensuring a strong indication of how well the Swedish equity market is. As such, some components may be dropped to give way to other companies that are more competitive. Several factors such as liquidity, market capitalization, and industry representation play major role in a stock’s inclusion to the OMXS30.

By the Numbers

As of the end of the first quarter of 2016, the Nasdaq Stockholm has a market capitalization of nearly $1.30 trillion with over 300 stocks listed on it.

Meanwhile, the OMXS30 holds an all-time low of 98.86 points, which was last seen in November 1987. Sweden is one of the many countries that had suffered from Black Monday, a remarkable global equity market meltdown in history that began with the sinking of stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK).

Gradually, the Swedish economy was able to overcome all other challenges through the years. In April 2015, the OMXS30 had reached an all-time high of 1,719.93 points.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most valuable and most competitive stock exchanges in Europe. Because of an attractive borrowing environment in European Union (EU) countries such as Sweden, many investors are flocking the Swedish equity market. There is no better way to take advantage of these growth opportunities than to invest in European stocks such as those listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

NIBE Industrier AB operates as a heating technology firm in Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $45.56 billion. The firm operates in three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The NIBE Energy Systems business area makes and sells indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and cooling equipment, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, solar panels, domestic boilers, cooling equipment, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for heating, cooling, heat recovery, and hot water applications in homes, apartment blocks, and other properties.