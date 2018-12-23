Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 6,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,857 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.78 million, down from 456,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 15,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.93M, up from 560,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.27 million shares traded or 69.12% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $245,004 activity. 664 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares with value of $32,191 were sold by LASKAWY PHILIP A. 2,216 shares were sold by BERMAN ANN E, worth $109,182. $17,857 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by DIKER CHARLES M. 357 shares valued at $17,861 were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,201 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Limited. Federated Pa has 3,242 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Ls Advsr Ltd has invested 0.12% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Becker has 0.92% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 576,015 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication holds 19,508 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 20,000 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 10,817 shares. 16,851 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited. M&T National Bank reported 25,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 825 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 5,141 shares. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 998 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc Com (NYSE:AET) by 29,284 shares to 287,116 shares, valued at $58.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,328 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands to sell La Senza – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands: Making Mountains Out Of Molehills – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Leading Offshore Drillers After Recent Oil Price Collapse – Part II – Diamond Offshore Drilling – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “L Brand Cuts Its Dividend: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Topeka Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10800 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, September 9. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 12.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PWB, ADP, TXN, VMW – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – PWB, ADP, VMW, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP reports Q4 beats, upside EPS guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Debt High – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,017 shares to 205,645 shares, valued at $23.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,502 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,119 shares. Bluestein R H And has 1,525 shares. Cap City Communication Fl reported 7,244 shares stake. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.71% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,605 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eastern Savings Bank reported 4,679 shares. Cls Invests Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 96 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc reported 11,039 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,238 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 146,993 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. The insider Eberhard Michael C sold 9,100 shares worth $1.37 million. Shares for $901,811 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, August 31. Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507 worth of stock or 950 shares. Siegmund Jan sold $1.20M worth of stock. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $1.58M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by McGuire Don.