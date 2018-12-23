Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 7,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,075 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.04M, down from 208,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 14.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 23,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.70 million, down from 161,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADP in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 6. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 12. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 14. Evercore downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, June 2 report.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PWB, ADP, TXN, VMW – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Skeptical About U.S. – China Trade Negotiation – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Hits 52-Week High: What’s Supporting the Stock’s Rally? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Raises FY18 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $9.06 million worth of stock or 62,228 shares. Siegmund Jan also sold $1.20M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $166,189 were sold by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6. 2,372 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $314,670 were sold by Bonarti Michael A. Shares for $137,507 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Another trade for 6,216 shares valued at $901,811 was sold by Black Maria.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,208 are held by Valmark Advisers. Godshalk Welsh reported 11,000 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 101,034 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prudential Public Limited Co has 22,028 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.46% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hamel Associates reported 4,551 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Davenport owns 23,110 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 2,385 shares stake. 81,503 are held by Stephens Ar. Inv House Ltd Liability reported 67,026 shares. Fragasso Gp stated it has 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 31,388 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancorp Com reported 63,430 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Lc holds 174,982 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Univest Of Pennsylvania reported 54,246 shares. Hills Comml Bank Trust Company owns 83,349 shares. Alta Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,674 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.04M shares. 618,404 are held by Strs Ohio. Greenleaf reported 98,909 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Driehaus Limited Liability owns 303,237 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 22,573 shares. 75,668 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 5,345 shares to 137,439 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 65,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. $223,403 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 24. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. Shares for $1.41 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 23. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, December 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Oppenheimer. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by CLSA. Susquehanna initiated the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, October 11 with “Positive” rating. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 28. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 14 by Wedbush.