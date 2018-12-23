Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) stake by 45.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 6,396 shares as Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)’s stock declined 3.81%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 20,595 shares with $2.59M value, up from 14,199 last quarter. Elbit Systems Ltd now has $5.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 38,015 shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) has declined 9.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESLT News: 30/05/2018 – Elbit Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS SAYS ACQUISITION OF AVIONICS SYSTEMS CORP IS THROUGH AN ASSET ACQUISITION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 IMI SOLD TO ELBIT FOR 1.8B SHEKELS; 18/04/2018 – Elbit Systems of America Highlights Advanced U.S. Army Aviation Capabilities for Current and Future Vertical Lift Programs; 11/04/2018 – Elbit Systems Completes The Acquisition Of Universal Avionics Systems Corporation; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Elbit Systems Wins $65M Search-and-Rescue Technology Contract in Asia; 22/03/2018 – Elbit nears purchase of Universal Avionics after govt approvals; 20/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD – APPROXIMATELY 65% OF CURRENT BACKLOG IS SCHEDULED TO BE PERFORMED DURING 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Elbit Systems Receives Governmental Approvals To Acquire Universal Avionics Systems Corporation; 29/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S LIBERMAN: ELBIT, IAI TO PARTICIPATE IN CROATIA DEAL

Kbc Group Nv increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 119.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 62,388 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 114,536 shares with $3.87M value, up from 52,148 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.16M shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 2.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

More notable recent Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elbit completes acquisition of IMI Systems – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Army to Proceed with Iron Fist Light APS Supported by RADA’s Software-Defined Radars – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2018: IPAS, VIOT, AAPL, ESLT, LOGI – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kraken Completes Successful Sea Tests of KATFISH with Elbit Systems – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exponent, Ingersoll-Rand and Elbit Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) stake by 19,595 shares to 108,179 valued at $4.65 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 23,347 shares and now owns 130,139 shares. Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) was reduced too.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) stake by 128,816 shares to 178,055 valued at $7.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 474,758 shares and now owns 927,156 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.