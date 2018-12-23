Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 23.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, down from 14,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1990.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 25,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ROONEY TO BECOME HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES BUSINESS POSTED BEST RESULTS SINCE 2007 -CFO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 16/04/2018 – Janus Henderson Target Cut to A$57.00 from A$64.50 by Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks `First Night Away’ From 1-Month-Old Baby George With Hilarie Burton; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $202.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 23,304 shares to 30,830 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 11,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. $72.06 million worth of stock was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 30. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19 million worth of stock. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $130,500 were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K had sold 2,000 shares worth $300,102. 55,000 shares valued at $8.52M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.33M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 86,048 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 7.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wafra holds 1.26% or 225,468 shares in its portfolio. Axon Cap Limited Partnership holds 40,300 shares or 10.1% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 606,896 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Btc Mgmt owns 20,610 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp has 139,340 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Lc holds 1.1% or 73,914 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% or 2,380 shares. 34,158 were reported by Kessler Gp Limited Company. 72,894 are owned by Brinker. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 8,430 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 225,200 shares to 129,200 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 80,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,600 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 5,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs Inc has invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Co reported 10,444 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 250 were reported by Thompson Davis & Communication Inc. Barnett And Commerce Inc invested in 0.02% or 950 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,935 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.03% or 1,208 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 12,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hodges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Serv Automobile Association invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Tru Advsr Lp owns 718,936 shares. State Street Corporation owns 132.04 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.