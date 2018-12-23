Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rayonier Advanced had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) rating on Monday, October 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) latest ratings:

15/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 15,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 122,500 shares with $27.65M value, down from 137,500 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,000 shares to 34,000 valued at $5.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $247 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $184 target in Monday, July 23 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $199 target in Wednesday, August 1 report.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc holds 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 66,386 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 10.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,750 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Invest Grp Inc Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 2,303 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 4.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,708 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Andra Ap holds 27,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Natl Bancorp invested in 0.11% or 8,083 shares. Advisory Serv owns 25,447 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP reported 21,594 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,869 shares. First Finance Financial Bank reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lloyds Banking Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.5% or 182 shares. Villere St Denis J And Lc has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $513.16 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 1.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Accelerated Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cenovus Energy, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Rayonier Advanced Materials, B2Gold, Match Group, and Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Resins Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.97M shares traded or 114.22% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 29.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018