Nli International Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 9.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 8,720 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Nli International Inc holds 102,570 shares with $6.25M value, up from 93,850 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. CEL’s SI was 68,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 68,400 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL)’s short sellers to cover CEL’s short positions. The SI to Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 7,269 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) has declined 29.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CEL News: 15/04/2018 – CELLCOM WINS ISRAELI ARMY TENDER: GLOBES; 11/03/2018 – CELLCOM: HISTADRUT CALLS LABOR DISPUTE OVER STALLED TALKS; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM ISRAEL 4Q REV. 975M SHEKELS; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM 4Q ARPU 53.6 SHEKELS; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Received Labor Dispute Announcement by Histadrut, the Union Representing the Company’s Employees; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Under Announcement, Employees Would Be Entitled to Take Organizational Steps, Including a Strike, as of March 26; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM ISRAEL 4Q EBITDA MARGIN +19.4%; 25/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Announces Appointment of Director; 08/03/2018 Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Announces a Labor Dispute

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $725.23 million. It operates through two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-line. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Nli International Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 382,660 shares to 912,090 valued at $26.87M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,930 shares and now owns 81,390 shares. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) was reduced too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40 million. 8,000 shares valued at $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 23. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 26. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating.