Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 130.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 181,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,828 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.75M, up from 138,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 930,858 shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 1.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 8.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 117,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.15 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26 million shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Among 14 analysts covering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Sonoco Products Company had 43 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 23 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, April 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research given on Friday, March 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sonoco (SON) CFO Barry Saunders to Retire – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom Update: Strong Free Cash Flow, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Tencent Music ends its first day of trading up 9 percent – CNBC” published on December 12, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SON shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 0.78% more from 69.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 122,310 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). New York-based American International Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.04% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 208,130 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mngmt accumulated 42,653 shares. 22,853 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Limited Partnership. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 794 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 152,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 9.46 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 54,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 3,982 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.1% or 279,893 shares. Franklin Res reported 12,326 shares. Art Advsrs stated it has 8,410 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 869,919 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $344.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions by 119,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,400 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $1.75 million activity. Thompson Marcy J sold $57,944 worth of stock or 1,019 shares. Shares for $367,514 were sold by Saunders Barry L on Tuesday, July 24. $41,838 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) was sold by Harrell James A. III. $104,946 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) was sold by Fuller Rodger D on Thursday, July 26. McLeland Allan H also sold $622,134 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Tuesday, July 10.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 174,800 shares to 274,800 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 70,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, May 17. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Zacks. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 12 report. Bank of America maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) rating on Monday, March 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Monday, December 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 1. As per Friday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.