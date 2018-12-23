Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by 22.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 322,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.90M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 11.42M shares traded or 247.53% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 173,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.81M, down from 654,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 3.01M shares traded or 346.45% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points

Among 41 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 147 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, October 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $45 target. R. F. Lafferty initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 7. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by SunTrust. Seaport Global downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $34 target in Thursday, December 1 report. Societe Generale upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $48 target. On Wednesday, May 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.13% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 336,390 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 607,850 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 10,563 shares in its portfolio. Clinton Grp invested in 0.36% or 23,126 shares. Ckw Finance Grp invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cadence Mngmt stated it has 12,547 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 47,970 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.79M shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 60,602 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0% or 323 shares. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hartford Mngmt Com accumulated 42,938 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.79 million activity. The insider MATTSON ERIC L sold 11,112 shares worth $503,873.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. NOV’s profit will be $34.50 million for 70.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 176,928 shares to 11.36 million shares, valued at $178.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 125,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP).

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WWW’s profit will be $46.47M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.64 million activity. GERBER WILLIAM K sold $37,170 worth of stock. 49,151 shares were sold by JEPPESEN MICHAEL, worth $1.86M on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 18 analysts covering Wolverine (NYSE:WWW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wolverine had 61 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 10. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 15. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Monday, August 10 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 8 with “Hold”. Susquehanna maintained the shares of WWW in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 17 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research.