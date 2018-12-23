Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) by 161.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 55,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,075 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 34,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Pure Cycle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 53,854 shares traded or 141.78% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 32.11% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by 28.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,324 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 8,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Concho Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 3.70M shares traded or 91.04% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 12.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 38,385 shares to 904,186 shares, valued at $118.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,897 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. $506,934 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were sold by Burleson Gayle. $1.47M worth of stock was sold by Nelson Erick on Thursday, August 23. BEAL STEVEN L had sold 2,500 shares worth $343,100 on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CXO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 186.48 million shares or 21.25% more from 153.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp accumulated 44,000 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 37,979 shares stake. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability reported 6,339 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 10,838 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest has 0.1% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 25,759 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 13,766 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Connable Office Inc holds 0.3% or 10,257 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,660 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 696,083 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 5,090 shares.