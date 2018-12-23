Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 187.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 4,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,179 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05M shares traded or 70.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 32.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,423 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, down from 109,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 200,597 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has declined 9.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $371.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,220 shares to 8,752 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,038 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. On Monday, August 13 the insider Squires James A sold $5.85 million. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $138,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc invested in 86 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 0.27% or 3,362 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0.05% or 7,423 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 28,376 shares. 25,714 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.45% or 14,500 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,991 shares. 1,116 were reported by Family Firm. Albert D Mason has invested 1.62% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dana Inc invested in 219,456 shares. Portland Advsr Limited Com stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 140 shares. 200,601 are held by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,179 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 125 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 12. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, January 9. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 25 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Avondale.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – The Word On Norfolk Southern: Wait Until February – Benzinga” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Cautious About Norfolk Southern – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold BBN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 1.09% less from 5.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Bb&T Limited invested in 0% or 9,971 shares. 73,423 were accumulated by West Chester Advsrs. Longer Invs reported 228,205 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,163 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.11% or 91,123 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 12,910 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1,000 shares stake. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 0.57% or 129,207 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Private Advisor Group Limited owns 24,925 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com reported 167,428 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 17,446 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 45,398 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancshares has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 254 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Dive Into BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2017. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taxable Municipal Bond CEFs To Help Diversify Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Corporation Acquires AVOKE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 01, 2018.