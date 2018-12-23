North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 21.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,127 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.53 million shares traded or 296.88% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 04/05/2018 – People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 42.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 17,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,036 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49 billion, down from 41,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $411,871 activity. $60,726 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) was sold by HENRY FREDERICK B on Wednesday, November 14.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc Com (NYSE:FPI) by 202,654 shares to 30,804 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 35,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,953 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

Among 8 analysts covering Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meredith Corporation had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. Jefferies upgraded Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on Tuesday, November 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Monday, September 21. Citigroup maintained Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) rating on Thursday, July 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6000 target. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, November 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MDP shares while 62 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 1.45% less from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 9,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Partners Limited Com stated it has 254,409 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 260,926 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 15,534 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 30,634 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 133,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Inc has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 451,965 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,072 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company invested in 2.82M shares. Girard Prtnrs owns 900 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 13,875 shares. Principal Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 192,316 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.04M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 8,629 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Lc stated it has 23,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chesley Taft And Associates Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 40,359 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 845,617 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Co Ltd owns 0.62% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 710 shares. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 62,983 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fcg Advsrs Llc invested in 2,200 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 18,236 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Park Corp Oh reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $491.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,540 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $2.35 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 80 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

