North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Com (WHG) by 30.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 15,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,023 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 50,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 101,779 shares traded or 132.86% up from the average. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 44.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 118.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 33,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,220 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41M, up from 27,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 0.05% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Com owns 438,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,622 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 374,177 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 194 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.38% or 66,023 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 3,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.02% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 13,790 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Communication owns 4,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hendershot holds 78,981 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 46,889 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 860 shares to 8,035 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmland Partners Inc Com (NYSE:FPI) by 202,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,804 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Pfd Ser A.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Thursday, July 21 report. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 23 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bernstein maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 28,531 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 10,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,673 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Com has 2.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 294,075 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny reported 3.86% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 49,321 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Homrich Berg owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,415 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc invested in 0.12% or 12,259 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4.22 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Pitcairn Com reported 9,701 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 5,890 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. City Trust Fl accumulated 0.14% or 4,998 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.57% or 9.19 million shares. Torray Ltd Llc accumulated 32,779 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edge Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).