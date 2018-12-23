Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 21.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 735,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.31 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 5.07M shares traded or 16.56% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 38.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 25/04/2018 – BBVA issues corporate loan using blockchain technology; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of BBVA RMBS Series; Affirms 5 Others; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IMF DEAL MOST LIKELY A PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINE:BBVA; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades the long-term rating of the ABCP Programme IM SUMMA 1 FT to A2 (sf) from A3 (sf); 07/03/2018 – BBVA to Raise Stake in U.K. Digital Bank Atom; 09/04/2018 – EU CLEARS CERBERUS DEAL FOR BBVA REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS IN SPAIN; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Bright Bidco B.V. to B1; stable outlook; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 05/03/2018 – The BBVA Microfinance Foundation carries the voice of its female entrepreneurs to the United Nations

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 943,371 shares as the company's stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 382,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.85M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Saturday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, January 28 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 20.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 7,676 shares to 16,675 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year's $0.62 per share. PFE's profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,219 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 157,717 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.11% or 8,038 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prelude Limited Co holds 28,609 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 16,900 shares stake. California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 3,924 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 101,602 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated reported 11,088 shares. Putnam reported 6.38 million shares. Overbrook Corp invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swedbank stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Private Asset Inc has invested 3.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 8 analysts covering Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had 9 analyst reports since December 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, December 2 report. The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 9. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, March 7 with “Sell”. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BBVA in report on Tuesday, September 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 19. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 15 report. The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) earned “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 24. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, November 10 by Citigroup.