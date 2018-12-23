Among 2 analysts covering STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. STMicroelectronics had 2 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on Thursday, October 25 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 26. See STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

26/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Northeast Investment Management increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 166.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 23,119 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 36,981 shares with $6.20M value, up from 13,862 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 4.52 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 37.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS BOOSTS CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS TO $1.2-1.3 BLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 06/03/2018 – NovAtel® Demonstrates Precise Positioning Using the Teseo APP and Teseo V Automotive GNSS Chipsets from STMicroelectronics; 09/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Adds New High-Accuracy MEMS Sensors with 10-Year Product Longevity for Advanced Industrial Sensing; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 26/03/2018 – ITALY’S FTSE MIB RISES 0.2%; STMICROELECTRONICS GAINS; 28/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Pay Dividend of $0.24 a Share Through 1Q 2019