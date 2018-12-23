Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 1.16M shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.15M shares with $54.25M value, down from 3.31 million last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 5.85% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 1.76 million shares traded or 158.44% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 9.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT); 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Nautilus Inc (NLS) stake by 46.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 147,083 shares as Nautilus Inc (NLS)’s stock declined 13.79%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 167,081 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 314,164 last quarter. Nautilus Inc now has $305.91M valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 714,134 shares traded or 189.61% up from the average. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 10.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 39,969 shares to 97,420 valued at $3.30 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) stake by 161,342 shares and now owns 169,140 shares. Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO) was raised too.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $604,959 activity. Cazenave Bruce M. sold $232,523 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Monday, September 24. Saunders Anne also sold $57,911 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 114.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NLS’s profit will be $17.28 million for 4.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 286.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nautilus had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Lake Street given on Tuesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold NLS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.02 million shares or 3.18% more from 27.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 11,120 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability owns 14,255 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc invested in 37,865 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 19,032 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns owns 0.13% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 490,200 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 95,051 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 132,513 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 62,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,599 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). 4.39M were accumulated by Blackrock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 45,853 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stake by 942,481 shares to 4.14 million valued at $200.34M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 213,225 shares and now owns 4.56 million shares. Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. $152,580 worth of stock was sold by MULLARKEY VINCENT J on Monday, August 20. HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR sold $44,853 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) on Tuesday, November 27. $166,791 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were sold by SZABADOS MICHAEL. DOWNING JOHN also sold $83,620 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.59 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $22.53 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 314.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold NTCT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 77.81 million shares or 8.58% less from 85.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0.05% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 1.27 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 5.26M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 250,512 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 118 shares. 7.07 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Boston Partners invested in 86,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 175,929 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com reported 261,986 shares stake. Brown Capital Management Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 4.93M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 336,794 were reported by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Ameriprise accumulated 736,598 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 693 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 140,028 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc holds 8,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio.