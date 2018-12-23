BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had an increase of 364.53% in short interest. BDRFF’s SI was 254,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 364.53% from 54,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2541 days are for BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)’s short sellers to cover BDRFF’s short positions. It closed at $105.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 11.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 72,500 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Northside Capital Management Llc holds 569,234 shares with $72.62M value, down from 641,734 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $50.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 16. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. $209,309 worth of stock was sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11. TEXTOR DONALD F sold $229,039 worth of stock. Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of stock or 2,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 81,423 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 1,760 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.61% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 197,923 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 583,003 shares stake. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet Natl Bank Trust Ltd invested in 0.64% or 16,090 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 127,474 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp reported 113,757 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cohen & Steers holds 137,439 shares. Tctc Lc has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Acadian Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.26% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).