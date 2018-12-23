Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 64.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 54,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03 million, up from 85,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 987,114 shares traded or 78.57% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 43.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,747 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35 million, down from 42,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BDC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 2.91% less from 48.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has 312,846 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 76,106 were accumulated by Phocas Corporation. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 9,848 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 66,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 162,801 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 2,897 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 16,838 shares. Lord Abbett Llc has 0.12% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 269,589 shares. Smith Graham Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.69% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated owns 4,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 82,283 shares. James Invest reported 29,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 203,583 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 4,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Belden Inc. had 30 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Goldman Sachs. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, June 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Cross Research on Friday, December 1 to “Hold”. As per Saturday, September 5, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, December 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 31 by TheStreet. SunTrust downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) on Thursday, November 1 to “Hold” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $578,260 activity. Shares for $25,004 were bought by Vestjens Roel. 247 shares were sold by Turner Paul Keith, worth $17,797 on Friday, August 31. Derksen Henk also bought $76,773 worth of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) on Friday, November 2.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 94,501 shares to 297,551 shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “28% Total Return Potential From Goldman Sachs BDC – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Belden Inc. (BDC) – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Belden Inc. (BDC) – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Belden Inc. â€“ BDC – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 30,943 shares valued at $4.41 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. $133,910 worth of stock was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel holds 2.66% or 279,668 shares. American National Ins Tx, Texas-based fund reported 204,650 shares. The Minnesota-based Somerset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 47,069 shares. 20,838 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc. 16,560 were accumulated by Waverton Invest Management Ltd. Meritage Port reported 0.86% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 1.18 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Middleton & Ma accumulated 39,569 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 152.44M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 23,361 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Field Main Bancorp holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,541 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 781,899 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.