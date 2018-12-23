NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; SEANIEMAC INTL LTD (BETS) Shorts Lowered By 96.15%

SEANIEMAC INTL LTD (OTCMKTS:BETS) had a decrease of 96.15% in short interest. BETS’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 96.15% from 2,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0015 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report $-0.02 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, NovaGold Resources Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 4.10 million shares traded or 210.89% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 14.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia.

Seaniemac International, Ltd. operates a white-label online gaming website in Ireland. The company has market cap of $50,137. The company, through its Website, apollobet.com, offers betting on sports events, sports book trading, Website hosting, payment solutions, security, and first line support of gaming related questions, as well as browser Web casino and other games, lotteries other than sports, and mobile Web application. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Compliance Systems Corporation and changed its name to Seaniemac International, Ltd. in August 2013.