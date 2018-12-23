Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 1,885 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 71,780 shares with $16.19M value, down from 73,665 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Delphi Management Inc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 222.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 67,681 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock declined 11.04%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 98,097 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 30,416 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.15 million shares traded or 113.69% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 10.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Among 3 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hercules Capital had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) rating on Thursday, August 16. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $14.5 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 5. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold HTGC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 1.88% more from 31.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 1.11 million shares. S&T Fincl Bank Pa owns 683,581 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 9,600 shares. The Virgin Islands – British-based Shanda Asset Management Limited has invested 3.45% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,328 shares. Delphi Management Ma accumulated 98,097 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 25,848 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 58,770 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 24 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 950 shares. Ares Limited accumulated 1% or 1.54M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 10,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 68,139 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 18,641 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $165 target in Thursday, December 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 4. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $215 target in Friday, September 28 report.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Broadcom Ltd stake by 2,387 shares to 27,269 valued at $6.73M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) stake by 6,122 shares and now owns 90,386 shares. Buckeye Partners Uts Lp (NYSE:BPL) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quadrant Ltd Liability holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,378 shares. Forte Adv owns 89,914 shares or 7.3% of their US portfolio. B T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,456 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 3.50M shares. Personal Capital stated it has 331,023 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.07% or 7,588 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callan Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Platinum Invest Mngmt accumulated 12,700 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Financial has 10.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler holds 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,728 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Llc stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,461 shares.