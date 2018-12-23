Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had a decrease of 15.6% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 1.99M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 15.6% from 2.36 million shares previously. With 675,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 8.1%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $394.42. About 949,515 shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ntv Asset Management Llc acquired 16,103 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 139,765 shares with $4.69 million value, up from 123,662 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, September 21. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 22. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 19 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Chipotle had 28 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, October 1 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $372 target in Thursday, June 28 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 28. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 28 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $550 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $457.06 million activity. 118,307 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $55.85 million on Monday, November 5.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $10.96 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 58.7 P/E ratio.