Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 13.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suffolk Capital Management Llc sold 5,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.83 million, down from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suffolk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 76.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 252,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,575 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, down from 329,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 20. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 20. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Strong Buy”. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Thursday, June 1 to “Reduce”. Macquarie Research upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Monday, October 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Investors Americas, New York-based fund reported 24,680 shares. Chem Retail Bank owns 14,246 shares. Schwab Charles Management has 0.42% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.27 million shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 3.23% or 404,782 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 55,600 shares. 4,466 are held by Intersect Limited Com. 132,152 are owned by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd reported 3.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability accumulated 975 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bender Robert And Associates has 15,905 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,251 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Catalyst Cap Ltd reported 80,500 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.48% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

