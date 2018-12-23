Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,125 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88M, up from 55,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45M shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 12.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47M, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,204 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Company. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 6,415 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 196,227 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,081 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.03% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associates stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 2.29 million shares stake. Da Davidson And invested in 9,732 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp owns 0.86% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 361,509 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 219,527 shares. Kwmg Llc reported 444 shares stake. Union Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $281.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 2,500 shares to 10,850 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 15 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 13 by Wedbush. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, January 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $240.0 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, August 15 with “Buy”.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90M for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $32.48 million activity. Byron Michael sold $2.97M worth of stock or 11,257 shares. JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $26.28M were sold by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 6,346 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. Another trade for 39,920 shares valued at $2.66 million was sold by Stratman Robert J. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Topalian Leon J sold $202,411. 74,244 shares were sold by HALL LADD R, worth $4.94M. $996,928 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Tuesday, July 24. The insider Utermark D. Chad sold 53,483 shares worth $3.66M. Shares for $961,405 were sold by Keller Michael D on Friday, June 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,822 shares. Korea Investment holds 8,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 134,948 are owned by Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 11,167 shares. First Savings Bank owns 83,484 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,648 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Braun Stacey holds 0.18% or 45,388 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 28.32M shares in its portfolio. First Trust Co holds 0.03% or 5,193 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Company reported 634 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited owns 12,804 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 22 by Berenberg. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 4. Berenberg upgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Wednesday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Tuesday, September 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating.