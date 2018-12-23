Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98M shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 209,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.40M, down from 218,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HSY Stock Is Proving Chocolate Safe From the Bear – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 16 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 126,385 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 1.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 78,671 shares. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 172,418 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 66,370 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 115,372 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 18,973 were reported by Rampart Investment Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 28,803 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 1.19% stake. Swiss Bancorporation holds 5.53 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Charter Trust invested in 62,076 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt Co accumulated 4,150 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.11% or 153,479 shares. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alpha Cubed Investments accumulated 5,321 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 20,755 shares to 172,343 shares, valued at $33.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29 million. Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million worth of stock. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2018: AAPL,ACIA,NXPI,QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm And NXP, You Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TVPT, NXPI, JPM – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors +5.4% on Q3 beat on Auto strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,100 shares to 4,006 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 101,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, October 30 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Friday, October 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Jefferies.