Reik & Co decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,688 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.61M, down from 62,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29M shares traded or 189.07% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 2665% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $709,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings.

