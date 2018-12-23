Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 22.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 7,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60M, down from 33,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 97.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $366.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,508 shares to 17,870 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 16,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, June 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, February 7. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, August 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20700 target in Thursday, July 27 report. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, September 21 report. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Limited accumulated 31,707 shares or 5.83% of the stock. Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brant Point Investment has invested 0.63% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 1.37% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 112,649 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 14,695 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Echo Street Management Ltd Llc owns 39,621 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 17,242 shares. Plante Moran Lc holds 0.05% or 451 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 13,054 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 40,626 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 19,968 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 18,085 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,655 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 283,358 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $30.23 million activity. $8.82M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. The insider MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND sold $132,513. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM. OREILLY LAWRENCE P also sold $5.47M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. Shares for $1.65M were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY. $4.40 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis holds 59,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hills Savings Bank And Tru has 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,589 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 140,075 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,336 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 56,149 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has 1.43M shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 30,731 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 5.78M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 14,078 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 114,590 shares. Stack has 392,295 shares. Goelzer Investment holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 3,400 shares. Loudon Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.07% or 15,259 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, January 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7400 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 20 to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, July 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $7600 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 11.