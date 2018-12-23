Oak Associates LTD Cut By $7.16 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Iac (IACI) Sentiment Is 0.91

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 77.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 63,900 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 18,150 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 82,050 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN

Iac (IACI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 162 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 178 sold and reduced positions in Iac. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 69.57 million shares, up from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Iac in top ten positions increased from 14 to 21 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 153 Increased: 97 New Position: 65.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Dxc Technology stake by 70,225 shares to 95,825 valued at $8.96 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 28,090 shares. Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 2.66% or 181,254 shares. Central Asset Mgmt (Hk) Limited has 7.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited holds 3.33% or 25,648 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 0.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Vermont-based M Kraus & Co has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willis Invest Counsel holds 187,103 shares. Vista Cap Prtn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 631,732 shares stake. Sandhill Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,546 shares. Town & Country Bancorp Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co reported 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & owns 151,893 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,983 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 19. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $128 target in Friday, December 7 report.

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 31.03% of its portfolio in ** SEE<IAC> for 1.32 million shares. Allen Holding Inc Ny owns 788,218 shares or 26.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristeia Capital Llc has 12.89% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 11.92% in the stock. Luxor Capital Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares.

