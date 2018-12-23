Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Last Week Encana (ECA) Coverage

Oak Associates Ltd increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stake by 12.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 26,103 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 234,494 shares with $18.11M value, up from 208,391 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Encana had 7 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ECA in report on Monday, November 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ECA in report on Friday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Monday, November 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. See Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 26.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 6,170 shares to 15,830 valued at $4.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vectrus Inc. stake by 14,814 shares and now owns 89,096 shares. Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.71 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,930 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Lc accumulated 21,963 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 50,000 were accumulated by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation stated it has 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Washington Trust Bancorp accumulated 2,309 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 79,859 are held by Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Company. Indiana Tru & Management has 9,651 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 2,837 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Rock Point Advsrs Limited Company has 4.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 139,278 shares. Arvest National Bank Tru Division holds 224,109 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Ca owns 756 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 81,712 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr invested in 48,605 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 256 shares.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 21.91M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

