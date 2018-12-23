Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 130,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.45M, up from 337,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 5.66M shares traded or 211.45% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 26.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 20,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 97,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.84M, up from 76,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Baty Robert Gaines bought 819 shares worth $19,951. Shares for $49,442 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, November 29. On Monday, December 3 FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. bought $4,820 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 200 shares. 2,500 shares valued at $54,700 were bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, November 28. 4,000 shares were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E., worth $98,220 on Friday, November 16. $110,300 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by CLIFTON MATTHEW P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 1,390 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 99,594 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bokf Na reported 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Grp Inc Incorporated reported 174,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,622 shares. Pitcairn invested in 13,981 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 100 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,750 shares. Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 97,450 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.47M shares or 4.73% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

