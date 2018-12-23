Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 16.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 25,178 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 125,194 shares with $26.38 million value, down from 150,372 last quarter. 3M Company now has $107.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) had a decrease of 17.23% in short interest. JBT's SI was 1.98M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.23% from 2.39 million shares previously. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has declined 35.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $201 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. $184,500 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26. Hammes Eric D. sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 7,800 shares to 24,640 valued at $2.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 20,150 shares and now owns 95,810 shares. Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) was raised too.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 27.72 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Among 4 analysts covering John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. John Bean Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, September 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q2.

