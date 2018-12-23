Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakwood Capital Management Llc acquired 11,043 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Oakwood Capital Management Llc holds 166,375 shares with $8.09M value, up from 155,332 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 4.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 141,174 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock declined 5.17%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2.89 million shares with $153.08 million value, down from 3.03M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.24 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,983 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lynch & Assocs In invested in 141,578 shares or 2.32% of the stock. 441,425 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. 49,430 were reported by Fragasso Grp. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 11,655 shares. Stoneridge Llc accumulated 19,274 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 0.15% stake. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company invested in 10,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lourd Ltd Liability owns 19,486 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 36.29M shares stake. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,585 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. The insider Tan Irving sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, September 18 Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 63,050 shares. On Friday, November 23 CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,373 shares. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M was made by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was sold by BHATT PRAT.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16 with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Friday, December 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.78 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold TPX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 61.93 million shares or 1.83% less from 63.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Route One Lp reported 8.09% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 59,096 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Management Company Ca accumulated 452,800 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 405,573 shares. M&T National Bank Corp owns 5,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 38,640 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 539,243 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northern Trust accumulated 402,213 shares. Federated Pa owns 11,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Putnam Invs Limited has 51,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 5,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 3 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 27. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 23 report.